It was announced earlier today that Ethan Page vs. Orange Cassidy would take place during tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”, and fans were treated to the bout right as the show got started.

To kick off the episode, Cassidy made his entrance and debuted some new theme music to symbolize a fresh start for the AEW star who recently returned from injury. The song was Jefferson Starship’s “Jane”, which you can listen to at this link. The laid-back tune fits well with the carefree star’s gimmick, and it’s a tune he often used on the indie circuit for his entrance.

AEW Founder and CEO Tony Khan previously attempted to secure a deal to obtain rights to the song, but the band hadn’t responded at the time. “I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through [with the Pixies],” Khan said.

“Where Is My Mind?” by the American alt-rock band, The Pixies, has been Cassidy’s theme song since March 2021. This new song, “Jane”, was a featured song in the film “Wet Hot American Summer”, along with the prequel and sequel Netflix show.

It’s also worth noting that Cassidy’s best friends, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, accompanied Cassidy down to ringside before the match. They rocked some tie dye tracksuits down to the ring, and though they were ejected from ringside during the match, they returned at the conclusion for a big group hug with the man that won, Cassidy. This was a rare appearance by Chuckie T, who has not competed in an AEW match since March 30, 2022 when he teamed with Beretta to defeat Anthony Henry & J.D. Drake on AEW “Dark: Elevation”

