Christian Cage will address the fans on “AEW Dynamite” tomorrow when the show goes live from Milwaukee. It has been teased for weeks but Cage finally turned heel on Jungle Express by betraying Jungle Boy following their Tag Title loss against The Young Bucks. It was revealed today on Twitter that Cage will have his moment to air grievances tomorrow night.

“Last week Christian Cage left wrestling fans worldwide shocked and speechless after his violent betrayal of Jungle Boy,” the announcement read. “Tomorrow, we will hear from Jungle Boy’s former mentor Cage LIVE on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite.”

Cage’s betrayal closed out “Dynamite” following the Tag Team Title ladder match as The Bucks made their exit. Cage joined Doc Sampson in helping Jungle Boy out of the ring following the fight, but as Sampson stepped through the ring ropes, Cage pulled Jungle Boy back in to connect with a Killswitch and a brutal ConChairTo. Jungle Boy was stretchered to the back following “Dynamite” as Cage berated Jungleboy’s mother ringside.

Cage made his All Elite Wrestling debut back at Revolution 2021 and has remained a babyface since. He was featured as a top challenger to Kenny Omega and defeated “The Cleaner” for the Impact World Title on the debut episode of “AEW Rampage” later that year, but eventually dropped the belt to Josh Alexander. Since then Cage had adopted a mentor role for Jungle Boy as he’d accompany both him and Luchasaurus for tag matches. The legend even battled alongside the duo from time to time.

Jurassic Express had a healthy reign with the Tag Titles as they defeated the Lucha Brothers back on the first episode of “Dynamite” in 2022, which was the first episode on “Dynamite’s” new home, TBS. This victory made Jungle Boy the youngest AEW tag team champion to date at 24 years and 214 days. Jurassic Express held the Tag Titles a total of 161 days before The Young Bucks became the promotion’s first-ever multi-time Tag Team Champions.

