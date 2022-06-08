Just because the Ass Boys, I mean the Gunn Club, don’t always remember which city they’re in doesn’t mean they don’t care about the wrestling fans. That’s why they’re leaving something behind for fans attending “AEW Dynamite” tonight, along with some help from their new best friends, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

What are they leaving for fans? Ass Boy, err, Gunn Club member Austin Gunn spilled the beans with a tweet earlier this afternoon, one that included a silly gif for good measure.

“PSA: make sure to check under your seat tonight at AEW Dynamite,” Gunn said. “A few lucky fans will have a handwritten message from the following members: Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Colten Gunn.”

PSA: make sure to check under your seat tonight at #AEWDynamite a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from the following members:@Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/n0tmQa81W0 — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) June 8, 2022

Not to be outdone, Bowens tweeted his own message about the special giveaway only a minute after Gunn fired off his tweet.

“ALERT: If you are attending tonight’s “AEW Dynamite” make sure you check under your seat because a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from The Acclaimed & The Ass Boys,” Bowens tweeted, adding a peach and scissor emoji for good measure.

ALERT: If you are attending tonight’s #AEWDynamite make sure you check under your seat because a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from The Acclaimed & The Ass Boys ✂️🍑 pic.twitter.com/vZSgl7IaQY — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 8, 2022

Since The Acclaimed and the Gunns aligned, the group has seen their popularity increase, even with Bowens unable to wrestle due to a knee injury. The group’s calling card has become their entrance, where Caster does his trademark rap, Austin and Colten get the name of the city in wrong before Bowens corrects them, followed by Bowens doing his trademark scissor taunt with his teammates.

Fans may get a chance to see this entrance tonight on “AEW Dynamite”, which will feature the return of the Casino Battle Royale match, with the winner going on to wrestle Jon Moxley in the main event for a shot at the AEW Interim World Championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. Even if none of the Acclaimed/Gunn Club members are in the match, there is still a chance they could appear on either the “AEW Dark: Elevation” or “AEW Rampage” tapings instead.

