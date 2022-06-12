Alexa Bliss has wrestled many different opponents on WWE’s main roster, but there is one “Raw” star that has eluded her in one-on-one competition.

Bliss recently made her return to the “Monday Night Raw” brand, which has seen some changes since she last wrestled on TV. While speaking with Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland on Instagram Live, five-time WWE Women’s Champion Bliss revealed who she would like to face in the ring that she hasn’t competed against.

“Rhea Ripley. I think she is just a powerhouse and so talented, and I’ve never really gotten to have a lot of extended time with her in the ring,” Bliss said. “I would love to face her and see where that goes.”

Rhea Ripley recently joined a stable known as The Judgment Day, a group that consisted of her, Damian Priest, and WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. This past Monday on “Raw,” the Judgment Day faction turned on Edge after Finn Balor joined the group. Later on that night, Ripley won a fatal four-way, defeating Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop, to become the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship which is held by Bianca Belair.

The EST’s most recent title defense came at Hell in a Cell, where she defeated former champions Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match to retain the title. Belair will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank, in Las Vegas on July 2nd.

‘Little Miss Bliss’ has had much success since coming to the main roster in 2016. Bliss has won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2018. the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice, the Raw Women’s Championship three times, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships twice alongside partner Nikki A.S.H., at the time Nikki Cross. Bliss discussed what her dream WrestleMania scenario would be.

“If I was main-eventing WrestleMania, my ideal match would be a multi-women match,” Bliss stated. “It took the whole women’s roster, past, present, and future, to get to that point where women could main event WrestleMania, so I would love to see all of the women kind of have that moment together.”

Women have been in the main event of WrestleMania 35, where Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to become the new Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion, and WrestleMania 37, where on night one of the two-night event, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

