Since The Acclaimed arrived in AEW in November of 2020, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have seen and done some wild things. They’ve challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Caster has rapped bars on bars, and Bowens has battled some of the biggest names AEW has to offer. But perhaps the biggest tag match the duo has had was when they took on Darby Allin and wrestling legend Sting on the January 19 episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

During an episode of the “LGBT Sport Podcast“, Bowens discussed the match, his reaction to it, and, more importantly, Sting’s reaction after the match.

“He was incredible,” Bowens said. “And I think the best part afterward was how happy he was about the whole thing, which made me feel better. To me, locker room respect is a really big thing. And having the acceptance and the acknowledgment of these veterans that I looked up to, who are stars and have made money in the business, having their acceptance and their approval of my work means a lot, especially from an icon like Sting.

Bowens also wasn’t afraid to talk about how he wears his emotions on his sleeve, something he proved in the aftermath of the match with Darby and Sting.

“I think a theme here, which you’ll hear me say a lot is that I cry a lot,” Bowens admitted. “I cried in that man’s face in the locker room.”

Bowens is expected to be seen this week on “AEW Rampage”, accompanying Max Caster and the Gunn Club for their match against Bear Country and Leon Ruffin. Sting, meanwhile, has not been seen in AEW for a bit, following an attack by the Undisputed Elite that injured Sting on the May 18 episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

