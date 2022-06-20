AEW star Anthony Bowens has accomplished a lot in his AEW career, taking on the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in singles action, being witness to many Max Caster raps as a member of The Acclaimed, and announcing to more cities than one can count that The Acclaimed has, in fact, arrived.

Another thing AEW fans might not know is that Bowens is real-life friends with the cold-hearted, handsome devil known as HOOK.

In an interview with the “LGBT Sport Podcast”, Bowens discussed his friendship with HOOK, as well as the mystery that surrounds one of AEW’s most popular young stars.

“HOOK is a very proud member of The Lads outside of the ring, which is myself, HOOK, Dante and Darius Martin, Top Flight,” Bowens said. “So I know Mr. HOOK very, very well, and I still think he’s one of the most mysterious people I’ve ever met in my entire life.

“He doesn’t even talk to us. He just sits in the corner of the hotel room and eats his chips. He kind of peers out the side of his eye through his hood that he wears the entire time, and you just kind of wonder what goes on in his head. And then occasionally, he’ll take a picture with us.”

Bowens accompanied Caster and The Ass Boys, or Gunn Club, on “AEW Rampage” when the trio defeated Bear Country and Leon Ruffin. As for Hook, one can likely catch him and his tag partner, Danhausen, cruising in the new vehicles they bought following their victory at the AEW “Double or Nothing” pre-show.

