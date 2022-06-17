There is a new update on a recent departure from WWE. No, not that one.

As previously reported, WWE NXT superstar Troy “2 Dimes” Donovan was recently released from WWE due to a “policy violation,” that was said to not be based on budget cuts or creative ambivalence. That report has now been confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WON’s Dave Meltzer writes that Donovan (originally known as Cole Karter on the independent scene) was released due to a failed drug test. Donovan had wrestled on the 6/10 NXT show in Tampa, and then was informed of the failed test and his release the next day in Largo, FL. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis reportedly told Donovan that, as long as Donovan’s act cleans up, he should apply again to work for the company in a year.

Donovan had been working for WWE’s NXT brand since April of 2022, after signing with the company in March. Working alongside Channing Lorenzo as muscle for Tony D’Angelo, the trio had been feuding with Legado del Fantasma, even getting a win at the recent WWE NXT: In Your House event.

Donovan recently reached out to fans on social media, thanking them for support, saying “Mistakes happen, and lessons are learned.” Donovan referred to the release as a “bump in the road,” and finished the tweet by saying, “I’ll be back.”

It should be noted that the executive that Donovan talked to, John Laurinaitis, is in hot water currently, as he was tied to a series of reported cash settlements between Vince McMahon and former female employees who alleged misconduct by McMahon and Laurinaitis. McMahon has stepped away from his duties as CEO, though maintains his control over the company’s creative direction. While there has yet to be an official statement, word is that Laurinaitis is likely to be “gone from the company,” which puts the promise to Donovan in jeopardy.

