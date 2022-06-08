Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the talk of the town since his colossal promo last Wednesday night, calling out AEW President Tony Khan for several reasons, ending the promo by calling him a “f*cking mark” before his mic was cut off. Since then, MJF has been removed from the intros of AEW shows and removed from the roster and merchandise pages on their website.

The latest update reportedly saw Warner Brothers Discovery issue an edict to have MJF removed from all promotional work regarding All Elite Wrestling going forward, leading many to believe this “work” may have become a “shoot.”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T became the latest person to comment on the situation during the latest episode of “The Hall of Fame Podcast” where he gave his opinion on whether or not the executives at WBD were aware of the situation.

“I don’t think they would’ve been expecting something like that, I don’t think MJF went over the promo with the TBS Executives,” Booker T said. “Everything that MJF normally talks about, normally he’s spot on. He’s speaking from the heart, those are his truths. For him to say that has some feeling of realism to me. As far as the execs and him not being on television and what not, if they thought of that angle more power to them but is that something you want the world to know that’s the way you feel about your boss.”

The entire situation started when Friedman skipped out on a fan event during AEW Double or Nothing weekend and has continued to escalate further and further since. The 2x WWE Hall of Famer also gave his opinion on MJFs use of the word “mark,” saying it’s not a word he would use and explained why.

“Every time I felt like I wanted to say that word about somebody in this business, it’s been real,” Booker T said. “I restrained myself from saying it but it’s been many times where I wanted to say ‘Man, you are a freakin mark!’ I’m serious because you don’t know what the hell you’re doing or you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. That’s the way I would really feel if I would call somebody a mark. Normally when a person goes there, it’s real man, it’s real as it can possibly be.”

“I don’t know if this is an angle or not but that just goes to show you if it’s not an angle, how good MJF is. We never say certain words in the business until The Rock started to call people Jabronis, stuff like that. This could be that guy like an MJF turning that word into something that we may be hearing forever in the wrestling business now. It could be that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

