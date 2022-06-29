Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE after being away from the company for six years.

While on his “Hall of Fame” Podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T revealed he always felt Cody Rhodes was always at the same level as three former WWE World Champions.

“I wanted to work with Cody Rhodes, I wanted to have my last match in the ring in WWE with Cody,” Booker stated. “… I always thought Cody was at the same level as Seth Rollins, Batista, and all of that other group that came out, John Cena, and all of that. I always thought Cody was just as talented.”

Rhodes started his career with WWE in 2007, remaining with the company until 2016 when he was released on May 22nd of that year. In his first run with the company, Rhodes found success in winning the Tag Team Championships five times and the Intercontinental Championship twice. Rhodes defended the Intercontinental Championship against the man who praised him, Booker T, at the 2011 TLC Pay-Pay-View.

Following his WWE release, Rhodes took his ball and went to numerous different organizations, winning titles such as the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and the ROH World Championship. Rhodes, along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, had a vision and started an organization known as All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes found himself in an EVP position with the company from its start in 2019 until his contract ran out at the beginning of 2022.

Rhodes had his last match with AEW in January, where he lost the TNT Title to Sammy Guevara. On the first night of WrestleMania 38, Rhodes returned to WWE, wrestling one of the aforementioned men, Seth Rollins. Rhodes would go on to face Rollins at the two subsequent Premium Live Events, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, defeating Rollins in all three of their Pay-Per-View matches. In their last match at Hell in a Cell, Rhodes wrestled the entire match with a torn pectoral muscle.

