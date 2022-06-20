MJF appears to not be the only impending free agent All Elite Wrestling and its owner Tony Khan has to worry about in the year 2024. During an interview with “talkSport”, Chris Jericho threw his name into the free-agent pool at the same time MJF has been very vocal about his contract coming up.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Jericho said in regards to MJF’s current AEW contract situation. “I’m happy with my contract and I know in a year-and-a-half when my contract is done, we’ll have some negotiations to discuss and that’s how it goes.”

“Until then, I want to do the best performances that I can, put on the best shows and the best stories, keep the people interested happy, and excited and when that contract is up, I’ll be rewarded for it.”

Since MJF called out AEW Owner Tony Khan live on “Dynamite” a few weeks back, no one has heard or seen the 26-year-old amidst his comments about wanting to be paid more. Friedman threatened Khan to fire him and called him a “f*cking mark” leading to his microphone being cut off.

Since then, MJF has been removed from all things AEW, including the intro to the shows, advertising, and websites. As far as the situation between his boss and former rival is concerned, Jericho says he’s staying away from it entirely.

“After 30 years in this business, I’ve learned if it doesn’t have anything to do with me I stay the hell out of it. I don’t really care,” Jericho said. “If I had an angle with MJF or if I was involved in the contracts I’d be much more interested in it, but I stay out of it, it has nothing to do with me.

“Only thing I will say is a contract is a contract. If every athlete in every sport wanted to be paid more now, then what’s the point of having a contract, you know what I mean?”

It’s unclear when MJF will return to AEW or if this “work” is actually a “shoot” but according to “The Wizard” Chris Jericho, he doesn’t see MJF leaving AEW anytime soon.

“MJF is [26]. He has a lot to learn,” Jericho said. “He’s not as good as he thinks he is and like I said, it really is nothing to do with me but I’m sure he’ll be back. 18 months is a long time to stay at home and that’s Tony Khan’s prerogative. You’re under contract, you want to stay at home? You can stay at home and not get paid and that’s what happens.

“We see it happen in other companies and that’s just how it goes. If you didn’t expect that, then why did you sign your contract in the first place?”

