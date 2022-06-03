For the first time since coming back to WWE, Cody Rhodes will be returning to his home base of Atlanta. The American Nightmare has plans to set the ATL aflame, but not in the way fans were last accustomed to seeing him do so in AEW.

WWE has Atlanta, GA on their docket for July 29, nearly a full month after Cody Rhodes’ 37th birthday. A fan shared his ticket purchase on Twitter in hopes that Rhodes would confirm that he will be on the card. Much to his chagrin, Cody responded with, “I’ll be there, it’s Atlanta, it’s home. (Brandi is not setting me on fire this time though…but I’ll come up with something.”

💥 🎟 – I’ll be there, it’s Atlanta, it’s home. (Brandi is not setting me on fire this time though…but I’ll come up with something 😈…) https://t.co/SXFiFexdyP — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 3, 2022

Cody is referring to the wild “AEW Dynamite” Atlanta Street Fight that he had with Andrade El Idolo back on December 1, 2021. The finish had a table being set up in the middle of the ring before a returning Brandi Rhodes unmasked herself to douse the table with lighter fluid and set it ablaze. Cody then lept off the top rope with Andrade to deliver an avalanche Osaka Cutter but it was Cody who took the majority of the damage. Rhodes’ back had flames burning on it as he crawled over to make the cover and get the win in what was a wild match.

“I wanted to make sure people know that, if there’s a Street Fight on AEW, it’s a Street Fight. It’s going to leave you with a lasting memory,” he said to ComicBook.com back in January. “And, ultimately, I think we did that.”

All Elite Wrestling sure has strong Atlanta ties as a lot of its shows during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic took place in the city. Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 37 and is still deep into a feud with Seth Rollins over on the “Raw” brand. The two look to heat things up in Hell in a Cell this Sunday as one of the PPV’s headline matches.

