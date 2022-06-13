Eric Bischoff is along for the ride when it comes to whatever develops (or doesn’t develop) with MJF’s anti-AEW storyline. It was two weeks ago when MJF had the wrestling world in the palm of his hands with an eviscerating promo on “AEW Dynamite” as he took shots at Tony Khan and the WWE talent now on the All Elite roster. This prompted a discussion on Bischoff’s AdFreeShows.com exclusive series, “Strictly Business” where the former WCW president gave his thoughts on the unpredictability of a seemingly fluid situation.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Bischoff said. “I really, really don’t and I don’t wanna know. I just want to go for the ride and see where it ends up or if it ends up, you know? May go nowhere, it may just be a real thing and that’s the end of it and we’re off or it may just be one amazing story, but it’s a fun ride.”

There was some added perspective to the MJF story courtesy of special guest Tom Deschenes, a Harvard graduate, author, and Shakespeare scholar who noted that blurring the lines was also the intent in Shakespeare’s works.

“It’s the closest thing to Shakespeare that we have in modern society. A lot of people think Shakespeare is what you read on the page. It’s not, it’s what you see on the stage. Shakespeare never really wrote his play intending them to be read. Yes, they were collected and published and read to this day and that’s how most people are introduced to Shakespeare now, but Shakespeare, he wanted his plays put in front of a live audience, a raucous audience that would boo and hiss and pop when something crazy exciting would happen. It was sort of that live energy where the crowd didn’t know sometimes what was real, what wasn’t. ‘How could you do that Macbeth?’ They would be transported and that’s one of the interesting things about wrestling where with wrestling. What wrestling has over other forms of other entertainment is the ability to blend the scripted and the real.”

MJF has been one of modern wrestling’s best at blending the “scripted and the real.” He wasn’t included or mentioned on the latest episodes of “AEW Dynamite” or “AEW Rampage” and has been removed from all promotional materials from Warner Bros. Discovery. Dave Meltzer reported in his latest “Wrestling Observer Newsletter” that AEW is more than willing to play the long game when it comes to the MJF storyline.

