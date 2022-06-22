With only four days left till AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, speculation has turned to what other potential matches could be added to the card. If a tweet from Dave Meltzer earlier this afternoon is to be believed, the answer should be coming on tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite”, hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Four new matches (to be) added to Forbidden Door tonight,” Meltzer tweeted.

Four new matches added to Forbidden Door tonight. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 22, 2022

It should be noted that the tweet does not specify whether a match featuring Jay White would be included as one of the new matches for Forbidden Door. No opponent has been announced for White, but he has stated he would be defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the show, albeit against neither Hangman Page nor Adam Cole. Press releases have also listed a White title defense as part of the card.

Meltzer’s tweet echoes similar remarks said by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan during his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier this morning. Khan promised news on White’s opponent, as well as a heavy New Japan presence during tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite”, indicating more New Japan talent than ever would be appearing on AEW programming.

In addition to White’s IWGP Heavyweight Title defense, announced matches for Forbidden Door include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW Interim World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for Ospreay’s IWGP US Championship, and Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

The show will also feature Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. the winner of Malakai Black/Penta Oscuro in a four-way match for the new AEW All-Atlantic Championship, FTR vs. Roppongi vs. United Empire in a winner-take-all three-way tag match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships, and Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevera battling Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and Wheeler Yuta in trios action.

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and will stream on Bleacher Report and traditional PPV outlets.

