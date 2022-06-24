Former “WWE SmackDown” and “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion Bayley has teased the possibility of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match on social media this week.

Bayley is currently on the shelf, and has been for almost a year dealing with a torn ACL which she suffered in July 2021 during training at the WWE Performance Center. Since that point, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the company, and that is something she has teased a couple of times.

That includes a new post on her Instagram, where Bayley shared a photo of herself in bed cuddling the Money In The Bank briefcase, clearly alluding to the upcoming premium live event which takes place next Sunday, which got the wrestling world talking. There are currently three vacant spots in the women’s ladder match, although one is set to be determined by a match between Aliyah and Shotzi.

Bayley previously won the Money In The Bank ladder match back in 2019, and she ended up cashing it in on the exact same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to become the “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion at the time. It had been reported back in March that Bayley was physically ready to make her return, so it remains to be seen when and where that will end up taking place.

The WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was not the original location, but the company switched it from the Allegiant Stadium to the smaller venue.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Aliyah or Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship Match

* Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

* The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

* Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley – United States Championship Match

