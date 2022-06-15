Jeff Jarrett named his current top three wrestlers in the world, a list completely dominated by WWE superstars.

Jarrett shared his three during the latest episode of his podcast “My World,” where he answered questions from fans. The WWE Hall of Famer also provided in-depth reasons why these three stars made his list, giving a recently injured star the top nod.

“Look at Cody right now,” Jarrett said. “Yes, he’s injured but it is such a given, the momentum, I’m not sure the business has seen somebody with that kind of momentum because it’s not the Attitude Era. Cody jumping back in the manner that he did it, the stage that he did it, he didn’t re-debut at a Survivor Series or a Raw, the granddaddy of them all [WrestleMania].

“So Cody has to be one right up there. I’ve got to go Cody one, it’s hard to argue and not really think through, you’ve got to go Roman. Roman is up there. If we’re going to go three, Cody as your baby face, Roman as your heel and it’s really hard and I know they just came off [a feud] but Seth Rollins is super versatile.”

Double J was recently hired by WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Event Bookings. The last time Jarrett had been seen in WWE prior was in January, making a one-off appearance backstage during a segment with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura.

As far as Jarrett’s current #1 wrestler is concerned, Rhodes is looking at a timely layoff, with the company stating he’s unable to compete for nine months after tearing his pectoral muscle. The WWE did not state that Rhodes would be off of television, leading to a theory from a fellow WWE HOFer who believes “The American Nightmare” will still be seen on WWE TV even though he has a long road to recovery and can’t compete in-ring.

His rival Seth Rollins just recently qualified for the “Money in the Bank” ladder match, putting him in a spot to win the contract and recapture World Championship gold. Rhodes has made it clear since re-joining the WWE that his one goal was to win the world title, something Rollins just made possible by qualifying for MITB, setting up a potential matchup between the two down the line.

