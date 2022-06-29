Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has become the latest name from the industry to heap praise onto John Cena, giving him “a lot of reffin respect” for what he has given to the business.

WWE has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Cena’s debut throughout the month of June, and that peaked on “WWE Raw” this week with an episode dedicated to the 16-time World Champion. Cena himself was live on the show, appearing in a variety of backstage segments as well as cutting an in-ring promo during the episode.

Korderas believes that the tribute WWE gave to Cena “was done absolutely phenomenally,” with the company putting together a great video package looking back on his career. He received a guard of honor from the current stars when he entered the arena, while WWE shared videos from various wrestlers showing their respect to Cena throughout the night. These ranged from current names like Randy Orton to legends such as Triple H, but fans were also surprised to see three AEW stars appear in the videos, with Paul Wight, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho popping up, which Korderas appreciated.

“But Cena giving up himself up again, letting guys like Theory and Seth Rollins and them get over on him verbally and stuff like that, it’s just what he does,” Korderas said. “You can’t heap enough praise on this guy, and when you talk about someone who has given selflessly to this industry, that’s John Cena. One of the biggest stars, and the Make-A-Wish stuff, unbelievable. Cheers, my friend.”

Cena and Theory had been going back and forth on social media in recent weeks and a confrontation between them was anticipated, with the United States Champion verbally running Cena down before Cena disappeared while Theory tried to take a selfie. Meanwhile, Rollins was there to play up his over-the-top antics as usual, cackling Cena’s own song at him before reminding Cena of the time Rollins broke his nose.

During his in-ring promo, Cena took the time to express his gratitude to the WWE Universe for all their support, and while he made it clear he is not finished competing inside the ring yet, he doesn’t know when his next match will be.

