Jon Moxley was able to walk away from the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event as the AEW Interim World Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi, but he admitted that “there wasn’t as much communication” heading into it.

The event was a historic one for the business, bringing two of the biggest companies in the industry together for a one-night-only show, and Moxley stated in the post-show media scrum that even if he hadn’t been booked he would have felt the situation was “really cool.”

“If we do Forbidden Door next year, I don’t even need to be on that show, I’ll never top this,” Moxley said. “Just that it happened and being in the main event, that in itself was crazy man, being able to pull this together.”

Moxley gave “credit to Tony” for putting on the event in the first place, as he knows that while “it’s real easy to just fantasy book” that isn’t the same as bringing things into reality. He admitted that his “job was easy,” as he competed in the main event to wrap up what he described as an “incredible show.” Moxley was reportedly going to be involved against Chris Jericho in the multi-man tag team match before plans changed due to CM Punk’s injury.

“To actually pull off a show like that, two companies, put a card together and make it all work, timing and booking and travel and injury-wise … to actually pull that off in reality and pull off the show that was pulled off tonight, it’s a huge credit to both sides,” Moxley said. “I said it out there to the fans, man I am so fortunate to be here and witness this crazy, momentous occasion.”

While Moxley himself admitted after the event that he was “probably concussed” he is currently slated to be in action on “AEW Dynamite” this week inside Blood & Guts.

