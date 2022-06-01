If there’s one thing that’s bad for wrestling ratings, it’s a holiday. If there’s another thing that’s bad for wrestling ratings, it’s a major sports event. Put the two together, and you get the overall viewership for “WWE Monday Night Raw” this past Monday night.

Faced with running a show on Memorial Day and going against Game 7 of the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ‘”Raw” drew only 1,497,000 viewers this past Monday, according to Wrestlenomics. The number represents the lowest number “Raw” has drawn since July of 2021.

Despite the bad news, there was some good news in the form of the 18-49 demo. “Raw” drew a 0.42 in 18-49, up 3% from last week’s number. “Raw” ranked #2 in the demo for cable that day, behind the 0.90 demo drawn by the Rangers-Hurricanes game, according to ShowBuzzDaily. Those numbers in the key demo will be sure to soften the sting of a 14% drop in the overall viewership.

The go-home edition of “Raw” before WWE Hell in a Cell this weekend saw Bianca Belair go one on one with Asuka, while Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confronted each other and brawled before their Hell in a Cell match. One person not seen this week on “Raw” was Lacey Evans, who did not appear despite being advertised all week by WWE. Evans reportedly missed “Raw” due to serving as Grand Marshall at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. It’s unclear if fans were let down by this oversight.

