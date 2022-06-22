Nashville, Tennessee, is all about styling and profiling — at least, one day per year.

In honor of Ric Flair’s upcoming last match, Mayor John Cooper is dubbing July 31 “Ric Flair Day” in Nashville. A press conference is set for tomorrow afternoon at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The announcement was made via a press release that you can read below:

WOOOOOOOOOOOOO! MAYOR COOPER TO DECLARE JULY 31 ‘RIC FLAIR DAY’ IN THE MUSIC CITY Where: Nashville Fairgrounds, Expo 3 Time: 1 p.m. Date: Thursday, June 23 Sixteen-time professional wrestling world champion and cultural icon Ric Flair will be honored by the city of Nashville at a news conference on June 23 when Mayor John Cooper declares July 31 “Ric Flair Day” in the Music City. On that day, the “Nature Boy” will enter the ring for his last match. The mayor also will announce that the property at 500 Wedgewood Ave. for the weekend of July 29-31 will be known as the “Nashville FLAIRgrounds,” in conjunction with the three-day professional wrestling fanfest STARRCAST V. On July 31, Flair, whose career spans six decades, will be part of the main event under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions for “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” The event, which just was moved from the Fairgrounds to Nashville Municipal Auditorium because of high ticket demand, will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and streamed worldwide exclusively on FITE. On hand for the news conference in addition to Mayor Cooper and Flair will be: Conrad Thompson, the promoter of STARRCAST; David Crockett, representing Jim Crockett Promotions; and WWE Hall of Famer and Tennessee native Jeff Jarrett.

The first-ever Ric Flair Day will coincide with Starrcast V, and that event will be very Nature Boy-oriented. In addition to Flair lacing up his boots one last time, he’ll be a part of a Four Horsemen reunion panel and will also be the “Man Of The Hour” for the “Roast Of Ric Flair.” While the July 23 press conference will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds, Flair’s last match on July 31 will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, a much larger venue.

