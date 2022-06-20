A new Impact X-Division Champion was crowned tonight at Slammiversary.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey became the new X-Division Champion after he defeated former champion Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Andrew Everett, and Alex Zayne in an Ultimate X match.

This is Bailey’s first reign as the X Division Champion. He signed with Impact Wrestling on October 31, 2021, after Scott D’Amore offered him a contract after his match with Josh Alexander at a Destiny Wrestling event in Canada.

Before losing tonight, Ace Austin had been the champion since April after he defeated Trey Miguel at Rebellion.

As noted earlier, Jack Evans was originally one of the opponents in tonight’s Ultimate X match, but he was replaced by Andrew Everett. Evans was replaced due to an injury. On Saturday, Evans wrestled Ninja Mack at GCW You Wouldn’t Understand. During the match, Evans missed a 630 splash and landed on his head.

Below are highlights from the match:

X Division Champion and newest member of the Bullet Club @The_Ace_Austin has arrived at #Slammiversary!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/oNArp4LFMK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022

