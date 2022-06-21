Following recent events transpiring in the AEW Women’s Division, the #1 contender for Thunder Rosa’s Women’s Championship, Toni Storm, will go one-on-one against Marina Shafir on this Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite”.

Shafir and the champion, Thunder Rosa, recently had a match that was criticized for how it unfolded on live television. Fans online were claiming that Rosa intentionally sandbagged and no-sold moves from the former WWE “NXT” Superstar. “Sandbagging” is when a wrestler intentionally makes themselves heavier and harder to move, forcing their opponent to look poor when they try to pick them up. Rosa would refute those allegations in a recent interview with “The MMA Hour.”

After their bout, Shafir continued beating down on Thunder Rosa in the ring, unsatisfied with the loss. Storm then ran to the Champion’s aid and set the stage for their singles match this Wednesday.

We also mentioned earlier today that Christian Cage is scheduled to explain his actions after turning heel and attacking Jungle Boy last Wednesday on “Dynamite”. After a Killswitch finisher and a brutal ConChairTo, Jungle Boy was stretchered to the back following “Dynamite” as Cage berated Jungleboy’s mother at ringside.

As noted, a big tag team match is also scheduled for this Wednesday when Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi team up to face Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. It will be interesting to see how well Mox and Tanahashi can co-exist seeing at they have a singles match against one another scheduled for this weekend’s AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” Pay-Per-View to determine an Interim AEW World Champion.

Those matches for “Dynamite” join the already announced trios match between United Empire’s Will Ospreay & Aussie Open against Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice. Additionally, we will see another match to see who qualifies for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four-Way at the Pay-Per-View when Malakai Black faces Penta Oscuro one-on-one.

It was also revealed earlier this week that top AEW star Bryan Danielson will address reports of his ongoing injuries and reveal his status for “Forbidden Door” and the “Blood & Guts” edition of AEW “Dynamite”.

Below is the current lineup for AEW “Dynamite” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer & Chris Jericho

* Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship qualifying match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

* Christian Cage explains his attack on Jungle Boy

* Bryan Danielson gives injury update

* Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm

