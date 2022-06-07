WWE “SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee was conspicuously absent from the WWE Hell In A Cell premium live event this past weekend.

During the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL star confirmed that because WWE “SmackDown” was only being represented with one match “all parties agreed” that it was “probably not worth the trip to Chicago and back for that.” The lone “SmackDown” match did have Michael Cole on commentary, as usual, however, he was joined by his former broadcast partner and current WWE “Raw” commentator Corey Graves.

Despite WWE Hell In A Cell featuring a seven-match card “SmackDown’s” only bout on the show was the No Holds Barred match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. McAfee pointed out that “it ended up being like a 13-minute match or something,” but he praised Moss as he “got a big win.”

Moss finally did get revenge on his former friend in what was a physical encounter. In the end, Moss got the victory when he forced a steel chair around Corbin’s neck before leveling his skull with the steel stairs.

“SmackDown” stars like The New Day, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were all missing from WWE Hell In A Cell. Reigns is currently working a lighter schedule, but it looks like he may not be inactive long as it has been previously claimed he will be in action at the next three premium live events.

When it comes to McAfee, the popular member of WWE’s broadcast team is expected to be back as normal on WWE “SmackDown” this Friday as the build towards WWE’s Money In The Bank will continue.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Pat McAfee Show” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts