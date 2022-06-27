“Hatchet” Samuel Shaw (FKA Dexter Lumis) and Indi Hartwell reunited Sunday during a USA Pro Wrestling event in Orlando, Florida.

Shaw posted the reunion picture on Twitter with a caption befitting their former kayfabe relationship.

Other current NXT Superstars such as Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez were also backstage at the USA Pro Wrestling signing and event. The show was headlined by the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Scott Steiner and Jerry Lawler, AEW star Brian Cage, former WWE star Chris Masters, Carlito, EC3, Brian Myers and many others.

Shortly after his WWE release on April 29, Shaw, a real-life caricaturist, recreated the portrait of Vince McMahon sitting in his office with a giant T-Rex skull in the background. Shaw has yet to make any comments since his WWE exit, be it through interviews or social media. During his time in NXT, Shaw would use self-made caricatures and portraits to communicate or to send messages to his opponents. The only time he ever spoke a word was when he said “I do” to Hartwell during their kayfabe wedding on the inaugural episode of NXT 2.0.

Since Shaw’s release happened abruptly, WWE produced a backstage segment on the May 10 episode of “NXT 2.0.” to explain the break-up of InDex. Shaw was referenced when Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne consoled a heartbroken Hartwell in the locker room, implying that she had been dumped by her former husband.

Shaw returned to NWA at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view earlier this month, in a bizarre segment that seemed like a continuation of his run in NXT. During an interview segment with Kyle Davis, Shaw refused to answer a bunch of questions until he would be attacked by Sal Rinauro from behind. This led to Rush Freeman rescuing Shaw from the beatdown and then offering a handshake to the former NXT star. Shaw accepted the handshake but then grabbed Freeman for a slam and a Kata Gatame choke.

