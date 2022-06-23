Ric Flair will be returning to the ring on July 31st, 2022 for one final match after not competing for over a decade.

Flair has been training with AEW star Jay Lethal for his upcoming match, however, there seems to be a bit of friction between the two. On his podcast, To Be The Man, the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair discussed the situation going on between him and Lethal.

“[Jay Lethal’s] got an attitude, he wants to be part of the show and I said that ain’t gonna happen,” Flair stated. “… That happens and all of a sudden, everyone’s feelings are hurt.

“I don’t have the authority. Or even though I guess I’m the owner of this adventure, I don’t have the authority to put him on the card, so I think he’s upset about that, but he’ll get over it.”

Flair’s opponent(s) have not been announced for his final match but based on what Flair stated, Lethal will not take place in it. Flair began his career in 1972 and wrestled over five different decades. Throughout his career, Flair was able to win 16 World Titles that have been accounted for. Flair last wrestled on an episode of “Impact Wrestling” in September of 2011, losing to current AEW Star Sting in just under 15 minutes of action.

Flair discussed the situation further and revealed if there was a falling out between the two friends.

“You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t,” Flair stated. “That’s kind of where we’re at in this deal.

“There’s not been a falling out … I suppose I have the influence to make something happen, but from what I understand, he doesn’t fit on the card. Sorry. It’s not a falling out on my part, I promise.”

Lethal and Flair have worked together before while in Impact Wrestling, competing in two matches against each other in 2010 with each man picking up a win. Lethal has spent the majority of his career wrestling for Ring of Honor, which was recently purchased by AEW owner Tony Khan in March.

Lethal is currently aligned with former NBA player Satnam Singh and former TNA star and close friend Sonjay Dutt on AEW. Lethal recently teamed with Singh on “AEW: Rampage” in Singh’s first wrestling match, and they defeated the team of Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega on that outing.

