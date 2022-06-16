Sami Zayn’s desire to become an official member of The Bloodline has been clear as of late, and he has now taken that to new heights by taking a page out of Roman Reigns’ playbook.

The Tribal Chief may not be appearing at live events anymore as he is working a reduced schedule, but fans can still see his classic moveset because Zayn now appears to be using them. Zayn has been wearing Bloodline t-shirts recently, trying to win over Reigns, and during a recent WWE Live Event in Las Cruces, New Mexico, he used Reigns’ moves as well.

When competing in a street fight against Drew McIntyre the former Intercontinental Champion could be seen posing in the corner like the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion as he then hit a Superman Punch and a Spear, which sent McIntyre crashing through a table in the corner.

Zayn has never had any problems showcasing his comedic side, which he has tapped into a lot lately, from feuding with Johnny Knoxville to now pretending he is in WWE’s top faction. But, Zayn did leave The Bloodline faction frustrated on “WWE SmackDown” last week as he had the chance to stop Riddle from earning a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

If he had beaten Riddle, the title match wouldn’t be taking place this Friday. However, the former RK-Bro star did pick up the victory and will now be challenging for WWE’s top prize on “WWE SmackDown” this week.

The full results from the WWE Live Event in Las Cruces, New Mexico below:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya

Undisputed WWE Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and The Brutal Brutes’ Sheamus and Butch in a triple threat match

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler.

WWE Intercontinental Champions Gunther defeated Ricochet.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a street fight

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]