Scorpio Sky has had what many would consider a good year, having won the AEW TNT Championship twice, most recently regaining the title from Sammy Guevara in a ladder match. But despite his success, Sky can’t help but notice there’s someone AEW fans would prefer holding the TNT Championship over him.

On the latest AEW Unrestricted episode, which took place during the AEW FanFest this past Double or Nothing weekend, Sky talked about this AEW wrestler he often hears about being a more fitting TNT Champion than him.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t receive several tweets with people saying that Miro should be the champion and not me,” Sky said. “So I would like to extend an invitation for him to come up and try to take this from me. So Miro, if you’re out there, you want it, come and get it. But when I beat him, y’all got to shut the hell up about it.”

Just days after Sky uttered these remarks, Miro would appear on AEW programming for the first time since November 2021, defeating Johnny Elite on the latest episode of “AEW Dynamite.” There’s no word so far on whether Sky throwing down the proverbial gauntlet was what compelled The Redeemer to return, or what his plans might be now that he’s back.

While Sky may welcome the challenge of taking on Miro, he will have to defend the newly designed TNT Championship, named “Jeanie” after Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, at least once before that can happen. Sky is currently scheduled to take on Top Flight’s Dante Martin this Friday on “AEW Rampage” — it will be Sky’s second defense of the championship following his victory over Frankie Kazarian on “Rampage” several weeks ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

