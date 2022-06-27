FTR aren’t the only ones that walked through the “Forbidden Door” to win a title.

According to a video from the official UpUpDownDown Twitter, Shayna Baszler apparently crossed some kind of portal to wrest the UpUpDownDown Championship from the clutches of The Shelty Slayer (Mia Yim). Clad in sunglasses and out of breath, Baszler returned the title to UpUpDownDown host Austin Creed with the caveat being that she gain entry to the upcoming tournament to crown a new UpUpDownDown Champion.

“You’re in!” Creed exclaimed. “We got the title back. Let the games begin!” Creed was then interrupted by Tyler Breeze, but Breeze was immediately backed off by the host. Breeze returned to the show back in May of this year. Breeze is a former UpUpDownDown Champion himself, briefly renaming the title the LeftRightLeftRight Championship. Both names are in reference to the famous “Konami Code” (Up, Down, Up, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start).

The news of the title’s return comes just as news has broken about another video game project for Austin Creed, who will host the upcoming series “WWE x G4 Arena” on G4. The debut episode will air on July 6th and feature Liv Morgan and Kofi Kingston as guests. Creed (aka Xavier Woods) has been a host on G4 since the channel relaunched in November of 2020.

Yim had been UpUpDownDown champion since last April but was released from WWE in November. She has since returned to the independent scene, as well as IMPACT Wrestling, where Yim recently competed in the company’s Queen of the Mountain Match at Slammiversary. Details are scarce on the tournament to crown a new UpUpDownDown Champion.

Former UpUpDownDown Champion Claudio Castagnoli made his debut with AEW just last night, which you can read more about at this link.

