Bron Breakker is done with Joe Gacy, and now he has to deal with a skyrocketing talent.

PWInsider is reporting that former-WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will challenge WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at WWE NXT: The Great American Bash on July 5th. Grimes came out and challenged Breakker at last night’s WWE NXT taping.

The 28-year old stock whiz had been on something of a hot streak since winning the WWE NXT North American title from Carmelo Hayes back in April. He’s since lost the title back to Hayes. Grimes also feuded with LA Knight (now Max Dupri on SmackDown) over not only the Million Dollar Championship but the services of “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase in a highly-praised feud.

Grimes, originally Trevor Lee on the independent scene, is a second-generation wrestler. His father, Tracey Caddell was a co-founder of the OMEGA promotion in North Carolina and passed away in 2018.

Breakker is coming off of a heated rivalry with Joe Gacy, that saw Breakker defend his NXT Championship and get vengeance on Gacy for kidnapping his father, Rick Steiner. Breakker is currently in his second reign with the WWE NXT Championship.

Originally winning the title from Tommaso Ciampa in a proverbial “torch passing” from the black & gold days of “WWE NXT” to the more colorful “NXT 2.0,” he lost the title just 63 days later to Dolph Ziggler. Breakker defeated Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 to regain the championship.

“WWE NXT: The Great American Bash” will take place on July 5th, 2022 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air on The USA Network in the usual timeslot for “WWE NXT”. While the NXT Championship match is planned, no matches have been officially announced yet.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]