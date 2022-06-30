It’s good to be Taz right now. The AEW commentator and leader of Team Taz has been featured heavily in the booth between AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door and last night’s “AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts,” and of course, it never hurts to be the father of the “Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK.

What does hurt, though? Being hounded by fans looking for autographs who don’t know who you are. This was something the Human Suplex Machine experienced firsthand last night, which he talked about this morning on Twitter.

“Fake fan at [the] hotel last night approached me w/HUGE stack of wrestling cards [and] asked for my autograph,” Taz tweeted. “I said ‘No, you are selling these’, he said ‘No sir’, hands me a card to sign, I say ‘It’s Wardlow’, he says ‘Oh sorry, what’s your name?’ I said ‘F*ck off.’ Good times.”

Fake fan @ hotel last night approached me w/HUGE stack of wrestling cards asked for my autograph…I said “no, your are selling these” he said “no sir”, hands me a card to sign, I say “it’s @RealWardlow “, he says, “oh sorry, what’s your name”?…I said “f--k off”. Good times. — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) June 30, 2022

As previously noted, Taz was at the booth for the entirety of “AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts”, in contrast to his usual role as color commentator on “AEW Dark” and “AEW Rampage.” He was joined by his partner, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone, for all two hours, while wrestling Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal joined the trio for the Blood & Guts match, which saw AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Wardlow has not commented on Taz’s encounter with this fake fan, or how one could, in good or bad faith, confuse him and Taz as the same person. This is likely because he is busy getting ready for “AEW Dynamite” next week in Rochester, New York. That event will see Mr. Mayhem get his long-awaited second chance at the AEW TNT Championship, where he’ll challenge current champion Scorpio Sky in a street fight.

