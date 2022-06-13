Most people are aware that you can’t upstage the bride on her wedding day, but that was exactly what The Miz was concerned about doing when he attended Alexa Bliss’ recent big day.

The two-time WWE Champion was one of several wrestlers in attendance and was a groomsman during Bliss’s wedding to Ryan Cabrera. The braggadocious WWE star walked down the aisle with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax and a video of them ended up going viral on social media, with the two of them having a choreographed dance which got a great ovation.

Miz looked to start things by doing his own WWE entrance, which led to Jax barging past him as the two then broke out into dances on their way down. To be fair, Miz has become a true pro in the dancing world recently due to his time on “Dancing With The Stars.”

the miz and nia jax walking down alexas aisle pic.twitter.com/DRIhYjzSOE — t (@allredsupremacy) April 10, 2022

Bliss revealed to “WWE Deutschland” that she told people to “have fun with it” as she didn’t want “everyone walking down all stiff” as they were “playing Disney music to walk down the aisle to,” and Miz and Jax certainly took advantage of that request. Bliss revealed he gave her a “total Miz comment” beforehand as he didn’t want to “upstage the bride” with his performance.

“Mike was so concerned he goes, ‘Well, what do I do because I don’t want to upstage you’ … I was like, ‘Mike, no matter what when people see my dress and me, you’re not going to upstage me,’ so I was like, ‘Do whatever you want, have fun,’ and they had fun … he did his entrance and they had a great time I’d like to think, it was so fun,” she said.

The Miz might be an obnoxious character on WWE television, which is something Maryse adds to when she appears, but in real life, they’re not that way at all as fans have learned watching their popular “Miz. & Mrs” reality show. Bliss even went so far as to say they “were so sweet” on her wedding day. Miz and Maryse “surprised” Bliss by sending her some “all-rhinestoned Chuck Taylor shoes to wear for the reception, as she is “not a high heel person.”

“I live in sneakers and I live in combat boots, that’s it,” she said. “So, I wore these wedges for the ceremony, but for the reception, I wanted like rhinestoned sneakers that I ended up buying, but then Mike and Maryse sent me a cooler pair so I wore those and it was so fun.”

