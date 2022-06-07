The Undertaker is set for a new public appearance later this month. The Deadman will be joining several other WWE Superstars at an upcoming Fan Expo in Dallas, TX along with an extensive list of celebrities. Names like Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Edge will all be appearing.

Undertaker first created a buzz earlier this year in Dallas when he became the headline inductee for the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. It was there that Undertaker gave an unprecedented speech and presentation at the ceremony as he became the fourth-ever star that Vince McMahon personally inducted. The Undertaker also took part in WWE Axxess over WrestleMania weekend as a bronze statue was unveiled of him before the Hall of Fame ceremony. Undertaker was also available for a signing the Monday after WrestleMania weekend at Axxess where WWE was charging $150 per meet and greet. That was a $100 upcharge in comparison to current top stars such as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

It should be noted that Ric Flair is also announced for the Fan Expo event in Dallas but it does not appear to be in conjunction with WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be having his last match in Nashville, TN during SummerSlam weekend. Recently he made it clear that despite the controversy following the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of “Dark Side of The Ring,” nobody from WWE is barred from attending his last match. Last month it was also announced that Flair has signed on with WWE to do a new two-hour documentary with Tom Rinaldi of ESPN.

In addition to the Fan Expo in Dallas, WWE revealed that they’d be doing another fan convention in Chantilly, Virginia. This convention is more sports-oriented and has a list of wrestler names that include the Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Rey Mysterio Jr., Liv Morgan, and Kevin Owens.

