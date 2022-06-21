As he would tell you, it generally rules ass to be Warhorse.

Warhorse is one of the most recognizable names on the independent wrestling circuit today and a performer who has parlayed his success into the occasional appearance on AEW. There is one aspect of Warhorse’s life right now that doesn’t rule ass, however, and that would be the fact that his car was stolen.

The former IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion announced the crime occurred in a tweet earlier this afternoon.

“SOMEBODY STOLE MY FUCKING CAR!” Warhorse tweeted, as he’s accustomed to doing in all caps.

Warhorse provided no further details on the incident. Later, he would receive messages of support from a various wrestlers, including WWE star Shotzi and Australian pro wrestler Shazza McKenzie.

“Damn,” Shotzi tweeted. “Been there. I hid(e) an airtag in my car now.”

“Oh that’s f----d,” McKenzie tweeted, along with a heart emoji.

Warhorse gained notoriety from wrestling fans when he appeared on the July 20, 2020, episode of “AEW Dynamite” and challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship. The challenge was unsuccessful, and Warhorse returned to the independent circuit afterward. He has made appearances for Black Label Pro, Freelance Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and MLW since.

Despite not getting a contract with AEW, Warhorse has appeared for the promotion sporadically since then, generally when AEW has come through the Missouri area, where Warhorse is based. He has wrestled and been defeated by the likes of Andrade El Idolo on “AEW Dark” and Jericho Appreciation Society members Angelo Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard on “AEW Dark: Elevation”, alongside his teammate Danny Adams, aka Dan the Dad.

Warhorse’s most recent appearance in AEW was on this past Monday’s episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation.” Despite a strong effort, he was defeated by Tony Nese in singles action.

