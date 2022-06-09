WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac was left impressed by what he saw from Wardlow on “AEW Dynamite” this week, as the upcoming star flexed his promo skills.

X-Pac took to Twitter in order to praise the 34-year-old for his abilities on the microphone.

He stated: “For not having much mic time thus far, Wardlow shows promise on the stick.”

Wardlow did not compete in the casino battle royal to start the show, and he explained in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone that he made that decision. He is not interested in competing for the AEW World Championship right now, as CM Punk is the champion and that is the man he wants to beat.

Despite that, the former Pinnacle member did make it clear he wants to be in the title picture as he called out TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, stating that he wants to fix it after recent men (alluding to Sky and Sammy Guevara) have diminished it. That is a title match that won’t be happening anytime soon though, as Sky is currently nursing a legitimate knee injury, and it is not clear when he will be back to full fitness.

Throughout his career so far in AEW, Wardlow had mainly been used as a silent muscle for MJF, but after he turned on his former boss AEW has provided him with more opportunities to talk as he continues to be pushed. Meanwhile, MJF wasn’t mentioned at all on “AEW Dynamite” this week following his pipebomb promo last week where he told Tony Khan to fire him.

X-Pac had a busy day on social media himself, as he got the wrestling world talking for calling out his former tag team partner Kane. His fellow WWE Hall Of Famer had taken to Twitter in order to give his opinions on gun violence, as he stated “As Hannah D. Cox points out, our per capita rates of gun deaths are actually much lower than many other countries.” X-Pac responded to Kane’s latest controversial take, claiming that it “Breaks my heart reading this s–t from you. Wtf man?!”

