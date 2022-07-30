AEW star Tony Nese has shared his thoughts on Triple H taking over WWE creative.

“In working for him, I think it’s awesome,” Nese said while signing autographs on Captain’s Corner during a Facebook Live. “From what I’ve gathered from talking with him, I think he’s perfect for the job and a lot of people feel the same way. I don’t know too much, that’s past my pay grade. I like his style and I was a fan of the black and yellow NXT. It doesn’t have to be the same type of people as long as the booking style comes back.”

Nese debuted in WWE back in 2016 and debuted in the Cruiserweight Classic. He would eventually lose to Brian Kendrick in the second round and signed with the company soon after. He would make sporadic appearances on “Raw” before becoming a mainstay on Triple H’s “205 Live” show.

Nese would capture the Cruiserweight Championship on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show from Buddy Murphy and would hold it for 77 days before losing it to Drew Gulak during Stomping Grounds. He would be released from the company in June of last year due to the budget cuts at the time.

Nese then appeared in AEW as an audience member back in October of that same year. He made his in-ring debut on an episode of “Dark” after defeating Fuego Del Sol and signed with the company soon after. He would go on to have a squash match with Danhausen and is currently aligned with Mark Sterling.

