Alexa Bliss has racked up wins against many top opponents such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and many others, but her most impressive victory may not be over a fellow woman.

On “Out of Character with Ryan Satin”, former five-time Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss discussed how she technically beat a 14-time World Champion in WWE.

“The Firefly Fun House stuff, it was so fun, it was so great. It’s definitely a moment in my career that I will cherish the most because that was the most fun I’ve ever had,” Bliss said. “I got to have a match against Randy Orton and beat him. I made stuff fall from the sky, you know what I mean? Like, that was cool. I made fire come out of my hands. It was so cool!”

Bliss took on Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021 in a singles match that went under five minutes. Bliss pinned Orton for the win following The Fiend returning and hitting Orton with a Sister Abigail. This continued the feud between Orton and The Fiend that had been stopped since TLC 2020 when Orton defeated his foe in a Firely Inferno match, setting The Fiend on fire for the win. When The Fiend returned and helped Bliss win, he had a completely different look, as if he was truly burned all over his body.

Orton took on The Fiend on the second night of WrestleMania 37, defeating him after almost six minutes of action following a distraction from Bliss at ringside and an RKO. This would mark Bray Wyatt’s last match in WWE, as he was released from the company in late July 2021. Wyatt has not wrestled since being released but has worked on a film project outside of the squared circle.

Though Wyatt was released, Bliss kept on with the supernatural gimmick that Wyatt began as she continued carrying around a doll that spoke to her known as Lily. Since her “Monday Night Raw” return in May, Bliss seems to have gotten rid of any semblance of her old character, minus the fact that she still carries Lily around. Bliss most recently wrestled at Money in the Bank where she unsuccessfully attempted to capture the women’s Money in the Bank contract.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Out of Character” with Ryan Satin with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]