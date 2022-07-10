Currently, on the “Monday Night Raw” brand, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins make up a tag team known as the Street Profits. Ford has been known to have a more flashy offense with his flips, soaring frog splash off the top rope, and an infectious personality, whereas Dawkins brings more of a power-based offense and a slightly more mellow vibe to the group.

While on “After the Bell with Corey Graves”, one-half of the former Smackdown Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins responded to the idea that he is second-best in comparison to his tag team partner, Montez Ford.

“I’d be lying if I said I ain’t hear all the talk on the internet,” Dawkins said. “Like, especially about me and stuff like that. Like, obviously, I see it all the time with Tez. Tez is second-world, like, that dude’s a freak of nature. That’s my brother. I know he’s good, I know he’s talented. He’s destined to become the World Champion. But then, on the other hand, I saw people talking about me like I’m like some scrub or whatever and I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute, hold up. Like, oh, they must not know about me. Okay, cool’, and it kind of like, that took me back to when I first started in a way.”

The Street Profits have had much success together, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating the Forgotten Sons, the Undisputed Era, and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXV. The pairing was able to defend the titles successfully three times before dropping them to The Undisputed Era 75 days after they won the titles.

Upon moving to the main roster, the duo has since won the “Raw” Tag Team Championship by defeating Seth Rollins and Murphy. Months later, the Street Profits were then handed the “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships when they exchanged belts with The New Day upon being drafted to “Raw”

During their time on the main roster, Dawkins has not been given much of a chance to shine as a singles competitor, whereas Ford has been given a match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns on “Friday Night SmackDown.” Ford came up short against the Tribal Chief, however, WWE officials were reportedly impressed by Ford’s work”The Street Profits are currently chasing the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships which are held by Jimmy and Jey — The Usos. The Profits had a chance to win the Tag Titles at Money in the Bank but were defeated by the Usos in about 23 minutes of action despite Ford’s shoulder being up. The following night on “Monday Night Raw” the Profits teamed up with the new United States Champion to defeat the team of Theory and the Alpha Academy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “After the Bell” with Corey Graves with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

