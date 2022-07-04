As showtime approaches for tonight’s WWE “Raw”, reports are emerging that give some insight into what will go down on tonight’s 4th of July edition of the red brand.

“Fightful Select” indicates that one of “SmackDown’s” fastest rising stars, Gunther, was scheduled to make an appearance on the show as of this morning. The segment he is set for will see a “very patriotic” R-Truth interacting with the Austrian Intercontinental Champion, assuming it’s still on the books.

Another segment planned for this evening will see an Independence Day cookout to celebrate today’s American holiday — The 4th of July. It’s mentioned that a hot dog eating contest, flip cup, corn hole, Connect 4, and other party traditions will be filmed for the festivities. Otis from the Alpha Academy is said to have a standout moment during this segment that was described as “disgusting” by a WWE source.

The report also adds that Alexa Bliss, Riddle, Street Profits, Theory, MVP, Omos, Bobby Lashley, Otis, Chad Gable, Mysterios, and The Judgment Day were all scheduled for “Raw” as of this morning.

Other previously advertised moments for the show include Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz responding to newly signed WWE star, Logan Paul, about a SummerSlam match. Paul has said he’s looking forward to getting revenge for The Miz turning on him after their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Paul wrote, “Coming 4 U @TheMiz” on the back of his new WWE contract.

