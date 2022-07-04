The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.

“Our door is always open, especially for the people who are tired of hearing the same thing over and over again and are being led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path,” Priest told Dominik last Monday.

The third member of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, is a title challenger-in-waiting for “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Ripley won a title shot against Belair at Saturday night’s Money in the Bank event, but Ripley was pulled from the match after she was not been medically cleared to compete.

Carmella ended up replacing Ripley in the title match at Money in the Bank. Bianca defeated Carmella handily. However, Carmella attacked Belair after the match, indicating her title pursuit is not yet over.

WWE announced during Money in the Bank that The Miz will respond to Logan Paul on tonight’s “Raw”. It was revealed last Wednesday that Paul has signed with WWE. He also said he’s looking forward to getting revenge for The Miz turning on him after their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Paul wrote, “Coming 4 U @TheMiz” on the back of his new WWE contract.

Paul’s WWE contract is reportedly a “multi-year deal”, with him wrestling an undisclosed number of events between 2022 and 2023. Paul is rumored to face The Miz in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 30. Paul is expected to appear on WWE programming ahead of SummerSlam.

As of early Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor

The Miz responds to Logan Paul

