WWE’s Sami Zayn is reportedly dealing with an injury that will cause him to miss some time in the ring.

Zayn’s arm was in a sling when he appear on last Friday’s episode of “WWE SmackDown”. According to a report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn’s injury is legit. However, it’s not believed to be major and WWE officials are hopeful that he’ll be able to wrestle again within the next few weeks. However, the injury would presumably take Zayn out of the mix for a possible match at SummerSlam, which is just over a week away.

His injury may keep him out of the ring for now, but it won’t keep him off WWE programming. Zayn confronted Theory during last Friday’s “SmackDown” and promised there will be consequences for Theory recently disrespecting The Bloodline. When Theory appeared poised to take advantage of Zayn’s injured arm, the Usos made their entrance, and Theory retreated. Zayn later sat in on commentary for a match between Jimmy Uso and the Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins. Zayn has been linked to The Bloodline for weeks and even adopted the nickname of “Honorary Uce.” He’ll also be the guest on the next edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s “The Broken Skull Sessions,” which premieres on July 22 on Peacock in the United States, and on the WWE Network around the rest of the world.

Zayn’s most recent in-ring action was during the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the titular event earlier this month. Toward the end of the match, Zayn climbed a ladder set up in the middle of the ring, only to be knocked off by Madcap Moss. He also had the most high-profile match of his career earlier this year, when he lost an “Anything Goes” match to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. Prior to that, Zayn had a brief reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, which ended in a loss to Ricochet on the March 11 episode of “SmackDown.”

