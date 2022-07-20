Could fans be in store for a Bayley return to “WWE NXT?” A recent tweet by the star herself teases as much. On last night’s episode of “NXT,” the freshly heel-turned Cora Jade pulled her best Madusa impression and dropped her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. Bayley caught wind of the move on social media.

“Guess I have more work to do,” she wrote.

Guess I have more work to do https://t.co/g2uvgBY3cv — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2022

Jade turned her back on Roxanne Perez to close out the July 12 episode of “NXT,” while her partner was competing against Mandy Rose for the “NXT” Women’s title. Jade took the belt she would trash seven days later and nailed Perez with it on the outside, which set the young star up for a bicycle kick by Rose and a pinfall loss. Jade came out on the July 19 of “NXT” and explained why she turned on Perez, calling Perez “a selfish b*tch” for cashing in her Breakout Tournament Contract for the “NXT” Women’s Championship right after the pair won the tag titles. Jade said she had wanted to share the spotlight with Perez, but the young star made it all about herself. Later in the show, Jade tried to make the main event all about herself as she attempted a surprise attack on Zoey Stark in an effort to eliminate the returning star, but it was Stark who stood strong and got the win.

Bayley had one of the most memorable runs in the history of women’s wrestling as part of “NXT,” becoming “NXT Women’s Champion in 2015 after a classic contest with Sasha Banks and holding the title for well over 200 days before leaving the black and gold fold for good in 2016. On the main roster, Bayley and Banks became WWE’s inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions — ironically enough, in an Elimination Chamber match that also involved Rose. Bayley and Banks made a return to “NXT” in 2020, defending their titles against Shotzi and Tegan Nox.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]