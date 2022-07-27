Over the last few days, Britt Baker has seemingly been everywhere talking about the matches she would love to have. One involved a singles match with AJ Lee. Another involved a mixed tag team match between Baker and boyfriend Adam Cole against Lee and her husband, AEW World Champion CM Punk. And then there’s Paige, the former WWE star who is more than open to tangling with Baker in the ring someday.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Baker was asked whether AEW could be the right landing spot for Paige now that she’s on the free agent market.

“I think AEW could be the right place for anybody, really,” Baker said. “We have such a good platform, we have such good coaches, we have the best fans in the world.”

Baker then proceeded to gush about Paige and the influence the former WWE Divas Champion had on her career.

“I’m a huge fan of Paige,” Baker said. “I love her, I love her mom, I wrestled her mom before, actually. She’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all, and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b*tch. She has such a ‘let everything roll off your back’ energy. You can’t get to her. She holds her head high.

“Her in a wrestling ring again, if I’m not in the match, I want to be at ringside watching it, because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy, when she would come out and skip, do the sideways skip to the ring, it made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. I’m a huge Paige fan.”

