AJ Lee has been retired for over seven years now, but, her husband, current AEW World Champion CM Punk, seems to think there’s some current talent in the AEW women’s division that could lure the three-time WWE Divas Champion out of retirement.

“Sometimes she’ll be like, ‘Tell me when the girls are on,'” Punk said. “She’s a big fan of Jade [Cargill]. I think women like Jade and Britt [Baker] especially, if she’s ever going to want to wrestle, I think they’re the ones that can draw her in based on looks and ability and the work.”

But would such a match ever actually happen?

“I don’t know,” Punk said. “It’s a decision that she has to make, and if she does, I support it. If she doesn’t, I support it.”

Jade Cargill is the current TBS Champion in AEW and the only woman to hold said championship, becoming the inaugural champion by defeating Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship tournament on the January 5th, 2022 edition of “AEW Dynamite.” At time of writing, Cargill’s reign currently sits at 202 days, and she has defended the title nine times against opponents such as Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Willow Nightingale. One more successful TBS Championship defense for Cargill would mean that she has had more successful title defenses than anyone else with a single reign in AEW’s short history.

Britt Baker has been a mainstay in the AEW Women’s World Championship picture for well over a year now, originally defeating Hikaru Shida for the title at Double or Nothing 2021. Baker currently owns the second-longest AEW Women’s Title reign, clocking in at 290 days before losing it to the current champion, Thunder Rosa. Baker has been in backstage segments with Rosa the past couple of weeks, signaling that she may want another shot at the AEW Women’s World title.

Lee last wrestled the night after WrestleMania 31, teaming with Paige and Naomi to defeat the team of the Bella Twins and Natalya. While with WWE, Lee won the WWE Divas Championship on three different occasions and at one point had the longest Divas Championship reign in the history of that title.

