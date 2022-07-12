AEW’s Eddie Kingston has been making headlines over the last week, both for his match against Konosuke Takeshita on last Friday’s episode of “AEW Rampage” and for fans body-shaming him over the weekend, prompting defenses from other wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman. Now Stokely Hathaway has chimed in on Kingston, though it has less to do with Kingston’s great matches or toxic fans and more to do with how the beloved AEW star talks.

In typical Hathaway fashion, he colorfully described Kingston’s voice in a tweet Monday morning.

“Eddie Kingston has the voice of a Waffle House line cook who has laryngitis from using the wrong settings on a Juul he stole from Aldi,” Hathaway tweeted. “He’s unstable and 100% a danger to others. That was a compliment btw.”

Eddie Kingston has the voice of a Waffle House line cook who has laryngitis from using the wrong settings on a Juul he stole from Aldi. He’s unstable and 100% a danger to others. That was a compliment btw. — BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) July 11, 2022

Even though Hathaway meant it as complimentary, that didn’t keep him from facing the apparent ire of his client, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who fired back a tweet in support of Eddie a few hours later.

“Shut up,” Cargill tweeted. “Sometimes you talk too much. I like Eddie.”

Shut up. Sometimes you talk too much. I like Eddie. https://t.co/91ZP5sZQcu — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 11, 2022

This is yet another sign that Hathaway continues to find himself in hot water with Cargill following his attempts to bring Leila Grey into The Baddies Section as an “Interim Baddie,” a move that has been met with skepticism and scorn from both the TBS champ and fellow Baddies Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet. And things didn’t get much better for Big Stoke after Cargill responded to a fan regarding Hathaway’s performance.

“Don’t start with me Stokely,” Cargill tweeted. “Before you get left as well, you just got here. Slick disses I don’t take kindly. Ask around. Now get back to work.”

Don’t start with me Stokely. Before you get left as well, you just got here. Slick disses I don’t take kindly. Ask around. Now get back to work. https://t.co/NCfhJ7ZiOK — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 11, 2022

Later, have witnessed the beating Hathaway was taking from Cargill, FTR member Dax Harwood couldn’t take it anymore.

“Drop him. I’ll hire him,” Harwood tweeted. “I hope you realize what an asset he, and all the girls you work with are to you. We all need each other. Remeber that [sic].”

Drop him. I’ll hire him. I hope you realize what an asset he, and all the girls you work with are to you. We all need each other. Remeber that. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 11, 2022

Alas, poor Dax then faced the wrath of Cargill himself, who came back with two tweets to shut down the discussion once and for all.

“Mind your business Dax,” Cargill tweeted. “Hire him. I know what I do too. Boohoo.”

“Also it’s remember* Dax,” she continued, correcting the triple champion’s spelling. “I still f with you though. You’re so cute, such a baby face.”

Mind your business Dax 😎. Hire him. I know what I do too. Boohoo. https://t.co/UoVI2PdZBS — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 12, 2022

Also it’s remember* Dax. I still f with you though 🥹😎. You’re so cute, such a baby face. 🥹 https://t.co/UoVI2PdZBS — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 12, 2022

As for Kingston, the man who began all this drama to begin with, he’s had no comment on Hathaway’s tweet, instead putting his focus on his mortal nemesis Chris Jericho, as well as retweeting memes about New York Jets quarterback Zack Wilson. Jericho and Kingston are set to battle in a Barbed Wire Cage match on “AEW Dynamite” next week, with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society held above the ring in a shark cage.

