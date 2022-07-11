Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, also known as FTR, have won the fans over the past few months, turning babyface as they strayed away from the leadership of MJF and Tully Blanchard.

While on “Culture State”, one-half of the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood explained why he chose to tap out in his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Final match against Adam Cole.

“I wanted to tap out,” Harwood said. “I knew that whole story from beginning to end. I knew exactly what I wanted to do, how I wanted to get there, and I knew, at the end of the match, I would break those peoples’ hearts so much that they would love me even more, and I was so confident … I knew that I could break their hearts so much that they would feel sorry for me and have sympathy for me, and next week, they’d love me even more.”

In the first round of the tournament, Harwood and Wheeler faced off in what has been and likely will be, the duos’ only match against each other. Harwood defeated Wheeler after a little over 15 minutes of action with a small package roll-up, countering Wheeler’s own small package attempt. The tag team partners embraced following the hard-fought contest.

Harwood moved on to the next round to face Adam Cole, however, Harwood would not have such luck in this round as he would tap to Adam Cole, who locked the Sharpshooter on Harwood for the win to the disappointment of many.

By winning the match against Harwood, Cole moved onto the finals at Double or Nothing where he faced off against Samoa Joe. Cole defeated Cole with the Final Boom after 12 and a half minutes. On the women’s side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho in the finals after over 13 minutes of action. The real-life couple of Cole and Baker became the first Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners.

Following the wins of Cole and Baker, Martha Hart, widow of the late Owen Hart, gave a speech on Double or Nothing and presented both Cole and Baker with respective titles to commemorate their winning the tournament.

