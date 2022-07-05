Not many matches in WWE have received the type of reaction that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got from their Hell in a Cell encounter at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Days before, Rhodes completely tore his right pectoral muscle, but the American Nightmare was determined to compete against Rollins inside the massive structure, leading to some undeniably gruesome, if instantly iconic, images.

While on he and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page discussed the match — and his wife’s reaction to it.

“She got up and had to walk away because it was violent,” Page said. “[She] goes, ‘I love Cody, but I can’t watch this anymore’. I appreciated the pain, you know, cause if you’re going to go out, especially with the way they brought him in with the push, and did any loss hurt Seth Rollins? Zero. If anything, right now with him out, he’s the strongest character they have, besides of course Roman and his boys, you know, there couldn’t be a better way for [Rhodes] to leave and it was not just by design.”

“AEW, there was people who were booing him, which I never understood. I mean especially since he’s the guy who really is the guy who made it all happen,” Page continued. “All those AEW fans were watching that match too and wishing they had him back.”

Rhodes underwent successful surgery in June after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. WWE has since provided an update that stated Rhodes “will be unable to compete for nine months.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "DDP Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

