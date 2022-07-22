Even with the Barbed Wire Everywhere main event match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho, the July 20 edition of AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” is down 3.4 percent from Week One of “Fyter Fest.”

According to Showbuzz Daily, the second week of “Fyter Fest” drew 910,000 viewers, while the July 13 episode drew an average of 942,000 viewers.

The episode drew a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which was the same as last week. Wednesday’s “Dynamite” was also the #1 for cable originals for the fifth week in a row.

Highlights from last night’s show include Jericho defeating Kingston in the Barbed Wire Everywhere main event, Anna Jay turning heel and aligning herself with Tay Conti and the Jericho Appreciation Society, rapper Kevin Gates punching Tony Nese during an in-ring championship celebration for the new AEW Tag Team Champs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland), and Jungle Boy returning after suffering a shoulder injury.

Last year’s AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” drew 1.148 million viewers and drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show featured Lance Archer winning the IWGP United States Title from Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch and then-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker retaining the title against Nyla Rose.

Full results to the July 20 edition of AEW “Dynamite” are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]