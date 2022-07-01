Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Against All Odds coverage. Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Gisele Shaw & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c)

CLOCKWORK ORANGE HOUSE OF FUN MATCH

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King & Vincent) vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) & Heath

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim & Mickie James

COUNTDOWN TO AGAINST ALL ODDS / IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPIONSHIP “DOT COMBAT” MATCH

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

COUNTDOWN TO AGAINST ALL ODDS

Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid

