Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Against All Odds coverage. Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Gisele Shaw & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c)
CLOCKWORK ORANGE HOUSE OF FUN MATCH
Moose vs. Sami Callihan
Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King & Vincent) vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) & Heath
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim & Mickie James
COUNTDOWN TO AGAINST ALL ODDS / IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPIONSHIP “DOT COMBAT” MATCH
Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)
COUNTDOWN TO AGAINST ALL ODDS
Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid
