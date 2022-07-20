Over the last month, WWE star A-Kid has seen himself repackaged as Axiom, a masked wrestler with an affinity for math. But despite all of that, the biggest story surrounding Axiom isn’t his arrival in “NXT 2.0,” his unique entrance, or his victory over Dante Chen in his debut under the mask. Rather, it’s the striking similarity between his look and that of a wrestler best known for his time on the independent circuit.

Since the announcement of Axiom’s impending arrival, Northeast-based wrestler Razerwyng has been joking about the similarities between himself and A-Kid’s new persona on social media, and he didn’t slow down upon Axiom’s debut.

“‘Mom, can we get some Razerwyng?’ ‘We have Razerwyng at home,'” the independent star tweeted sarcastically.

While Razerwyng clearly feels the similarities between gimmicks aren’t a coincidence, he was quick to note to one fan that he doesn’t blame Axiom himself for the situation.

“I harbor no ill-will toward whoever is under the mask, rest assured,” Razerwyng tweeted. “If you wanna see what I’m all about, you can catch me on promotions like Dropkick Depression, Beyond Wrestling, Inter Species Wrestling, H20 Wrestling and many others!”

As for why WWE would attempt to emulate his character so closely, the Air Show member has his theories, with one in particular sticking out.

“This is because I told Kane and Linda to get f*cked over their sh*tty stances on abortion, isn’t it?” Razerwyng joked.

A five-year pro, Razerwyng is best known for his time in the latter days of CHIKARA Pro Wrestling, where he competed under the name Razerhawk. A member of the Xyberhawk 2000 stable and one-half of the tag team The Air Show with Mach10 (formerly known as Danjerhawk), he won the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Championship in 2017, holding it for 87 days. Razerwyng has remained active since CHIKARA’s closing and most recently competed at Expo Lucha 2022 in Philadelphia.

As of this writing, neither WWE or Axiom have commented on the similarities between Axiom’s and Razerwyng’s appearance.

