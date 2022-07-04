When it comes to professional wrestling, there are some people who are fantastic characters, some who are extremely compelling to watch due to their high in-ring ability, and sometimes, in rare cases, there is a mixture of both.

While on Twitch with CEOGaming, former Impact, IWGP, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega named who his personal favorite characters are in the history of professional wrestling.

“Vince McMahon, I guess,” Omega said. “Yeah, he was pretty good. He was a great heel. Who else is good? Million Dollar Man [Ted DiBiase Sr.] was a good character.”

On-screen, former Chairman of the Board for WWE, Vince McMahon worked as a heel most of the time who was an evil boss and famous adversary to stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels. McMahon was a main fixture during the Attitude Era for WWE when they went head-to-head with WCW on Monday nights during the Monday Night Wars, even leading a faction known as the Corporation from late 1998 until early 1999.

‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase, alongside Virgil, was a main fixture in WWE from 1987 until 1993, working under a character who believed anything he wanted could be bought, famously stating that, “Everything’s got a price for the Million Dollar Man.” DiBiase invented a title for himself known as the Million Dollar Championship, a title he held on two separate occasions for a combined total of over 1,000 days.

DiBiase would also win the WWE Tag Team Championships three times as a part of Money Inc. alongside Irwin R. Schyster. However, the Million Dollar Man would not experience WWE Championship success, with the closest he got to hold the title being when he attempted to buy the title off of Andre the Giant. Andre was willing to sell the title, however, the deal was then made void, forcing Andre the relinquish the WWE Championship.

DiBiase was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010 during WrestleMania 26 weekend. DiBiase last wrestled, and won, on-screen in 2007 as part of a 15th Anniversary Battle Royal on “Monday Night Raw”, defeating throwback talents such as Sgt. Slaughter, Bob Backlund, and Steve Blackman to win.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the CEOGaming on Twitch with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts