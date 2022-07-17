The wrestling landscape changed forever at Bash at the Beach in 1996 when Hulk Hogan joined up with The Outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, to form a group known as the New World Order, or nWo for short.

While On his new podcast, “Kliq This”, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed when Scott Hall informed him that he would be leaving WWE and would make the jump to WCW.

“[Scott Hall] tells me he’s leaving and I think we’re — I want to think that we’re in West Virginia because he gives me like, ‘I’m gone’,” Nash said. “He tells the number and I’m like, ‘Wow. 180 days?’ But I’m on top and I was still on top when Bret wouldn’t take the powerbomb at that In Your House in Louisville. I said — I walked in the locker room. We’re here in the shower again, and I just looked at him and I said, ‘F*ck. I’m joining you.'”

Hall and Nash found success in WWE, with Nash becoming a Triple Crown Champion by winning two World Tag Team Championships, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Championship. Hall did not have as much success as Nash did, however, he was still able to rack up four Intercontinental Championship reigns. However, the duo would not be WWE-lifers as both men left WWE in ’96 to make the jump over to their rival promotion, WCW, as mentioned.

In WCW, they formed the nWo, a group that would run rampant on WCW’s product for the better part of 5 years and would make its way into different promotions such as NJPW and WWE after WWE bought out WCW in 2001. There were multiple different versions of the nWo that were created, totaling over 60 members in total throughout the years the nWo existed. The nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 as part of the 2020 class with members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman.

Since WCW went out of business, AEW has been the closest competition WWE has faced, with many of its stars heading over to AEW since its birth in 2019. Nash compared a match of his to a recent World Title match that AEW sanctioned.

“I always like to watch how people handle, when they make somebody champion for the first time and that Hangman [Adam Page] became a champion for AEW,” Nash said. “I see where they’re going to have Bryan Danielson fight him … They went like f*cking a draw and I said, ‘Ooh. Royal Rumble. That f*cking match I had with Bret 29 run-ins’. It’s like, my first f*cking title defense is a f*cking draw. Like, wow. Way to put the f*cking bank behind me.”

Nash took on Bret Hart in his first Pay-Per-View defense of the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 1995 and the two went to a draw after almost 28 minutes of action, the same result as when ‘Hangman’ Adam Page took on Bryan Danielson in his first defense of the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming 2021. Danielson and Page wrestled to a draw after 60 minutes of back and forth action. They then fought once again in the first “AEW: Dynamite” of 2022 which saw Page walk away with the win after almost 30 minutes.

